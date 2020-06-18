Menu Content

Moon's Adviser Says Two Koreas Should Discuss Allies' Upcoming Exercise

Write: 2020-07-01 14:35:42Update: 2020-07-01 14:42:21

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in's special adviser for foreign affairs and national security said the two Koreas should discuss the expected military exercise between Seoul and Washington in August.

At a forum hosted by the Korea Press Foundation on Wednesday, Special Adviser Moon Chung-in said Pyongyang will likely criticize the allies' drills, regardless of their size or objective.

Stating that the upcoming training will be the mid-phase of Washington's planned transfer of wartime operational control to Seoul, the adviser said Pyongyang should understand that it is a mid- to long-term process to achieve peace.

Former Unification Minister Lee Jong-seok also pointed out that the upcoming drills will likely become a major variable in determining the direction of inter-Korean relations and resolving the nuclear issue.

Lee urged the South Korean Defense Ministry to suspend the exercise, stressing that it would be the only way to move forward with the North's denuclearization.
