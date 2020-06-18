Sex Slavery Victim-Turned-Activist to Return to Weekly Rallies

Photo : YONHAP News

An advocacy group for victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery says victim-turned-activist Lee Yong-soo expressed her wish to return to weekly rallies calling for Japan's apology and compensation.At a rally held on Wednesday, Lee Na-young, head of the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan, said she had agreed on several points with the activist when they met last Friday.The council chief said Lee Yong-soo delivered her wish for the council to more actively run the weekly protests in cooperation with civic groups in areas where the victims reside.The two women also agreed on the establishment of a facility to record and provide the historical truth behind Japan's atrocities to future generations in both South Korea and Japan.In early May, Lee Yong-soo initially raised allegations of accounting fraud and donation misspending by the group and its former chief and now-ruling Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Yoon Mee-hyang.