Moon Vows Efforts to Arrange Another Trump-Kim Summit before Nov.

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says South Korea will do its best to help arrange talks between Washington and Pyongyang before the U.S. presidential election in November.A senior official in the South Korean presidential office told reporters on Wednesday that Moon made the remarks during a videoconference with European Union leaders the previous day.He also clarified that the president was referring specifically to a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.During the virtual summit with EU Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday, Moon expressed that he did not wish to squander progress made through talks between the Koreas. The South Korean leader also said he will patiently work to keep up the momentum from talks between the U.S. and the North.The Seoul official said Moon’s thoughts have been delivered to the U.S., adding it appears sympathetic and making related efforts.The official added that the presidential office and White House have been closely communicating since the destruction of the inter-Korean liaison office by the North last month.Moon’s remarks were revealed ahead of U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun’s planned visit to Seoul, which is expected to occur as early as next week. Japan’s Yomiuri Shimbun reported Wednesday that he could also attempt a meeting with North Korea in the truce village of Panmunjeom.