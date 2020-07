Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris has stressed that the bilateral military alliance between the two countries is a "linchpin" of Seoul-Washington relations.Harris made the remark on Wednesday in a speech at a Seoul forum jointly arranged by the Seoul-based Korea-U.S. Alliance Foundation and an association of incumbent and former U.S. Forces Korea members.Marking the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War, the U.S. envoy said sacrifices made during the three-year war laid the groundwork for an ever-stronger alliance.Also during the event, South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo noted the importance and strength of the alliance and said more needs to be done to comprehensively develop it beyond the diplomatic, political and security arenas.