Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government seeks to use a remote-diagnosis system to help South Koreans working overseas who are suspected of contracting COVID-19.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said Wednesday it is considering offering administrative assistance for South Korean construction firms overseas so they can access a trans-border remote medical service that received state approval last month.The services will be provided by Inha University Hospital and a consortium that includes Seoul National University Bundang Hospital, Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital and Asan Medical Center.The move came after the recent coronavirus-related deaths of three employees of South Korean construction firms in the Middle East, including two in Iraq.