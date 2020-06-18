S. Korean Auto Sales Plunge 19.2% in June Despite Rebound in Domestic Sales

Photo : YONHAP News

The combined sales of South Korean automakers plunged nearly 20 percent in June due to steep declines in exports.The monthly figure compiled by five carmakers on Wednesday stood at around 581-thousand vehicles, down 19-point-two percent from the same month last year.This comes despite a 41-point-two percent jump in combined domestic sales to 176-thousand vehicles, driven in part by government stimulus measures to ease the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. As sluggish economic conditions continued abroad, however, South Korean automakers suffered a 31-point-nine percent fall in exports, resulting in combined outbound shipments of 404-thousand vehicles.The country’s biggest automaker Hyundai Motor saw a drop of 23 percent in combined domestic sales and exports and sold around 290-thousand automobiles at home and abroad, while affiliate Kia Motors suffered a 12-point-one percent decrease to 207-thousand vehicles.GM Korea saw sales fall 32-point-two percent, while Renault Samsung's sales fell 23-point-seven percent and Ssangyong Motor saw sales drop one-point-nine percent.