Netherlands, Switzerland to Lift Entry Bans on S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The Netherlands and Switzerland said they will open their borders to travelers from South Korea and some other countries outside the European Union.The move comes after the Council of the European Union adopted a recommendation on Tuesday on the gradual lifting of temporary restriction on non-essential travel into the region.The Council then released a list of 14 nations whose citizens will be allowed to enter the EU's 27 member countries and four other nations in Europe's visa-free Schengen travel zone.The Dutch government said it will lift its entry ban on the 14 countries including South Korea from Wednesday in line with the EU Council recommendation.Switzerland also said it will lift entry bans on some non-European countries including South Korea from July 20.Meanwhile, Germany decided to continue to restrict visa-free entry of South Korean travelers.The EU Council recommendation is not legally binding and it's up to the individual EU members to decide to follow it.