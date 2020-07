Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has signed a deal to provide six million dollars to Madagascar to help the island country combat chronic malnutrition.The South Korean Embassy in Madagascar said on Wednesday that the Korea International Cooperation Agency and the World Food Program(WFP) signed the deal for a program aimed to improve chronic malnutrition in southern regions of the country.The WFP program will offer assistance for various projects for five years through 2024 to improve malnutrition of children and women of childbearing age and provide school meals. The program is expected to benefit more than 51-thousand people.In Madagascar, with a population of 27 million, about 550-thousand people suffer from severe malnutrition, 120-thousand of whom are children under five.