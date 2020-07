Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's consumer prices remained flat in June, following negative growth a month earlier.According to Statistics Korea on Thursday, the country's consumer price index came to 104-point-87 last month, unchanged from a year earlier.The nation's inflation rate had posted growth of under one percent for 12 straight months, but climbed and stayed over one percent for the first three months of the year.However, it fell back below one percent in April and posted negative growth of point-three percent in May amid the COVID-19 pandemic.