UFP Floor Leader Expresses Intent to Return to Parliament

Photo : KBS News

The floor leader of the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) has expressed his intent to return to an extraordinary parliamentary session set for this month.Appearing on a KBS news program on Wednesday, UFP floor leader Joo Ho-young said he intends to faithfully perform his duty as a legislator although he may get slapped and trampled.The remarks come after the ruling Democratic Party(DP) unilaterally elected chiefs for 17 of 18 parliamentary standing committees on Monday.The opposition floor leader said even if the ruling party proposes the rival parties redistribute the heads of the standing committees, there will be no more negotiations.Joo said the party will instead fight and stop the self-righteous ruling party, which has taken up a supermajority in the Assembly, by developing policies for citizens and securing public support.