Photo : YONHAP News

Hong Kong police arrested nearly 400 people on Wednesday, the day China's central government imposed a new national security law.Hong Kong police said that they arrested about 370 people on Wednesday on various charges, including ten people specifically for alleged violations of the new security law.The ten reportedly include a 15-year-old girl and a man with a Hong Kong independence flag. Others were detained for possessing other items advocating independence.According to Hong Kong media, thousands of people took to the streets on the 23rd anniversary of the former British colony's handover to Chinese rule to protest the controversial new law, which essentially criminalizes dissent against China's ruling Communist Party.