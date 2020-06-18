Menu Content

S. Korea Urges Japan to Show 'Sincere Attitude' to Resolve Trade Dispute

Write: 2020-07-02 10:16:32Update: 2020-07-02 10:35:07

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki on Thursday urged Japan to show sincerity in resolving a trade row between the two nations.

In a meeting of economy-related ministers, the minister said that South Korea calls on the Japanese government to exhibit a sincere attitude in lifting its export curbs and resolving the trade row.

Hong said that South Korea has made genuine efforts to resolve the issue, while urging Tokyo to withdraw its export curbs, seeking dialogue and reviewing related domestic regulations. 

The minister said that although the row has dragged on, South Korea's efforts to cut its reliance on Japanese materials and parts have made significant progress over the past year. 

He added that the government is pursuing elaborate measures to enhance the country's competitiveness in parts, materials and equipment.
