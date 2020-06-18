주간핫이슈용 - Moon Seeks Another Trump-Kim Summit before Nov. Election

Anchor: President Moon Jae-in has vowed to arrange another summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un before the U.S. presidential elections in November. In the meantime, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun is set to hold talks in Seoul and potentially with North Korea in the truce village of Panmunjeom.Our ___ has more.Report:샤를 미셸(Charles Michel) 상임의장님, 우르술라 폰 데어 라이엔(Ursula von der Leyen) 집행위원장님, 안녕하십니까...President Moon Jae-in says South Korea will do its best to help arrange talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un before the U.S. presidential election in November.A senior official in the presidential office told reporters on Wednesday that Moon revealed the plan during a video conference with EU Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen the previous day.[Sound bite: S. Korean President Moon Jae-in (Korean/English translated)]“This year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the strategic partnership between the Republic of Korea and the European Union. We have closely worked together in many areas including economy and trade, as well as climate change, development and healthcare. We also have developed friendships by sharing universal human values. Europe's courage to overcome the threat of peace with creative efforts to establish the European Coal and Steel Community provides great inspiration to all of us who desire for peace on the Korean Peninsula. It's all the more meaningful to hold a ROK-EU summit on the 70th anniversary of the Schuman Declaration.”The official added that the presidential office and White House have been closely communicating since the destruction of the inter-Korean liaison office by the North last month, and Moon's mediation plan has been delivered to the U.S.Moon’s remarks at the Seoul-EU talks were revealed ahead of U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun’s planned visit to Seoul next week. Japan’s Yomiuri Shimbun reported Wednesday that he could also attempt a meeting with the North Koreans at the inter-Korean the truce village.---, KBS World Radio News.