Domestic COVID-19 Infections Hits 2-Week High

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of community-based new COVID-19 infections rose to a two-week high amid clusters spreading in the Seoul metropolitan area, the central city of Daejeon and the southwestern city of Gwangju.The central quarantine countermeasures headquarters said as of 12:00 a.m. Thursday, 54 more people tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to 12-thousand-904.Forty-four were community infections, while the other ten were imported. It’s the highest number of community infections reported since 51 cases on June 18.Half of the new domestic cases were from Gwangju, with most of them involving clusters traced to a temple, church, door-to-door sales business, nursing facility and library. Nearly 40 cases total have been reported in the city over the past five days.Eighteen cases were from Seoul and the surrounding Gyeonggi Province, as clusters linked to religious groups continue to spread amid new sporadic infections being reported throughout the region.