Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

Domestic COVID-19 Infections Hits 2-Week High

Write: 2020-07-02 11:30:36Update: 2020-07-02 15:30:06

Domestic COVID-19 Infections Hits 2-Week High

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of community-based new COVID-19 infections rose to a two-week high amid clusters spreading in the Seoul metropolitan area, the central city of Daejeon and the southwestern city of Gwangju.

The central quarantine countermeasures headquarters said as of 12:00 a.m. Thursday, 54 more people tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to 12-thousand-904.

Forty-four were community infections, while the other ten were imported. It’s the highest number of community infections reported since 51 cases on June 18.

Half of the new domestic cases were from Gwangju, with most of them involving clusters traced to a temple, church, door-to-door sales business, nursing facility and library. Nearly 40 cases total have been reported in the city over the past five days.

Eighteen cases were from Seoul and the surrounding Gyeonggi Province, as clusters linked to religious groups continue to spread amid new sporadic infections being reported throughout the region.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >