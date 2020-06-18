Justice Minister Warns Will 'Make Decision' on Chief Prosecutor

Photo : YONHAP News

Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae said on Wednesday that she will "make a decision" on the country's top prosecutor when deemed necessary, reflecting a deepening rift between herself and the prosecutor general.The minister made the remarks during a session of the parliamentary judiciary committee when asked about a probe involving a senior prosecutor close to Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl.Minister Choo has previously expressed her discontent for Yoon refusing to follow her recommendations on some high-profile cases, including one involving senior prosecutor Han Dong-hoon.Han, a close aide to Yoon, is alleged to have conspired with a broadcast journalist to blackmail a businessman to get information about one of President Moon Jae-in's close allies.The top prosecutor recently sent Han's case to an investigative advisory panel under the Supreme Prosecutors' Office, prompting strong protest from a team already looking into the case at the Seoul District Prosecutors' Office.Apologizing to the public for the clash, Minister Choo said she will decide what to do about the chief prosecutor when it becomes too hard to stand his behavior any longer.