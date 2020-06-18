S. Korea, US Considering Cancelling Summer Exercise amid COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States are reportedly considering cancelling their planned military exercise next month should the COVID-19 pandemic worsen.According to multiple government sources on Thursday, the allies have yet to finalize the date and method of their joint training.While agreeing on the need to conduct the drills to maintain allied readiness, the two sides have prepared plans to either proceed as usual, downsize the exercise or call it off altogether, depending on the pandemic.Should the allies reduce the scale of their training or cancel it, they would have to reconsider preparations for Washington's planned transfer of wartime operational control to Seoul by 2022.After completing an initial operational capability(IOC) test last August, the allies were expected to carry out the second-stage full operational capability(FOC) test this summer.