Presidential Adviser Says S. Korea Should Lead Diplomacy with N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Moon Jae-in's special adviser on foreign affairs and national security questioned policy decision-making by Washington, saying Seoul should take the driver's seat in denuclearization diplomacy involving Pyongyang.Choi You Sun reports.Report: In a lecture at the National Assembly on Thursday, Moon Chung-in, presidential special adviser on foreign affairs and national security, said South Korea should lead diplomatic efforts behind the U.S.-North Korea summit.Moon said an opportunity may arise from the U.S. trying to keep the North on its side amid China's rising power, as analyzed by some strategists.In criticizing former U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton's explosive memoir, Moon said he began to question whether Washington can be trusted as a diplomatic partner.As for the opposition's criticisms against Seoul's policies based on Bolton's book, the adviser said President Moon generated an outcome through diplomacy with what he called the "impregnable" White House and “the gatekeeper” Bolton.Should Seoul and Washington conduct their planned military exercise in August, the adviser said Seoul would have to seek an understanding from Pyongyang or notify the regime in advance.Meanwhile, Bolton held an interview with Japan's Asahi Shimbun, in which he voiced his worries over President Donald Trump's possible reelection in November.In his book, Bolton confirmed that Trump demanded Tokyo nearly quadruple its share of the cost to station American troops in Japan to eight billion dollars just ahead of the deal renewal.Bolton said that is Trump's tactic of adding financial transactions to alliances, adding he may push ahead with a troop reduction or withdrawal if Tokyo rejects the increase.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.