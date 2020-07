Photo : YONHAP News

Backlash is growing among convenience store owners over labor's proposal to hike the minimum wage by more than ten percent next year.In a press conference on Thursday, a group representing franchisees of four convenience store brands demanded a two-point-87 percent cut in next year's minimum wage -- the same amount that it was increased this year.The group said the ability of convenience store owners to pay wages has reached a limit following the more than 30 percent raise in minimum wage over the past three years.This came as labor unions submitted a proposal to the Minimum Wage Commission on Wednesday to raise it by 16-point-four percent next year to ten-thousand won per hour. Employers demanded a two-point-one percent cut to eight-thousand-410 won.