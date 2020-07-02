Justice Minister Warns Chief Prosecutor to Back off Conspiracy Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Tensions are mounting between the Justice Ministry and the chief prosecutor over a scandal involving a ranking prosecutor and a reporter who allegedly conspired to get proof of illegal political lobbying from an inmate. The Justice Minister issued an order to the chief prosecutor this Thursday, warning him to back off from the case and wait until independent investigators conclude their probe.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: It was late March when a local media first accused a Channel A reporter of pressuring a corporate executive to obtain a list of politicians his company allegedly lobbied.To press the executive who was under detention awaiting trial, the cable TV reporter allegedly boasted about his personal ties with Han Dong-hoon, a senior prosecutor and close ally of Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl.Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae on Thursday told chief prosecutor Yoon to back off and abandon his attempt to set up his own expert commission to review the case.In a memorandum sent to the Supreme Prosecutors' Office, the Justice Minister exercised her command over Yoon, instructing that the case be left to an independent team of prosecutors outside of his supervision.The justice minister said that Yoon's expert panel could hinder the ongoing probe by the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office.The Justice Ministry promptly publicized Choo's instructions to the media, effectively preventing Yoon from handling the case.Allegedly conspiring with the ranking prosecutor, the reporter of the television division of the conservative DongA Ilbo daily is accused of seeking incriminating information on former Health Minister Rhyu Si-min, a retired progressive politician of the ruling camp.Just a day earlier, Justice Minister Choo told the parliamentary judiciary committee that she would make a decision about the chief prosecutor if his behavior becomes intolerable.Though appointed by President Moon Jae-in as chief prosecutor, Yoon has been attacked by critics as a barrier to the administration's prosecutorial reform efforts.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.