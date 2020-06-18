Police Wrap-up Reinvestigation into Hwaseong Serial Murder Case

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have concluded a reinvestigation into a long-standing cold case involving a series of murders in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province in the 1980s and '90s.Police concluded that Lee Chun-jae killed 14 women and raped and robbed nine others. Most of the 14 were also raped before they were killed.Nine investigators who initially looked into the crimes but resorted to criminal methods such as a cover-up and false arrest have also been handed over to the prosecution.The breakthrough in what's known as the worst serial murder case in Korea's modern history came about due to advancements in DNA forensics. However, as the statute of limitations has already expired, Lee cannot be prosecuted for any of the crimes.The Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency announced the results in a briefing Thursday, wrapping up a yearlong investigation.Lee confessed to the crimes during an interview with criminal profilers last September. He was already serving a life sentence in prison in the southern port city of Busan for raping and killing his sister-in-law.