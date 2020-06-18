Gov't to Inspect Meal Prep at All Preschools Serving over 50 Children

Photo : YONHAP News

Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae has expressed plans to inspect meal and snack services at all kindergartens and childcare centers nationwide that look after 50 children or more.The minister made the vow while chairing a preparations meeting for school openings on Thursday, following the recent mass food poisoning incident at a kindergarten in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province.During the online meeting held with vice education chiefs of 17 cities and provinces, Yoo said she is aware the Korean public is worried and that she feels a heavy responsibility.She promised efforts to cooperate with other agencies to identify the cause of the food poisoning and asked for extra safety precautions from those serving in school cafeterias.She called for the establishment of a hotline system so that education bureaus and local health authorities can swiftly respond when suspected food poisoning cases are reported.Minister Yoo said the government is also closely monitoring COVID-19 infections confirmed among elementary school students in Daejeon, noting that surveys are under way to determine whether the route of transmission is the school or private learning institutions.