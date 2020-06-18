Chief Prosecutors to Discuss Justice Minister's Order

Photo : YONHAP News

The Supreme Prosecutors' Office will convene meetings of chief prosecutors on Friday to discuss Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae's order to back off from reviewing the validity of a high-profile investigation.Minister Choo wielded her authority on Thursday over a probe into the alleged collusion between a senior prosecutor and a cable TV news reporter, ordering Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl to halt the creation of an expert advisory panel.The minister also granted more independence to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, which had been investigating the case.In response to Choo's order, the Supreme Prosecutors' Office said it will not hold the meeting of the advisory panel set for Friday, adding they have yet to decide on whether to accept the order.Yoon is likely to collect the thoughts of the chief prosecutors on Friday to decide whether to accept the minister's order.