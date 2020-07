Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reportedly presided over a politburo meeting of the ruling Workers' Party to discuss anti-virus efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic.According to the North's official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Friday, Kim chaired an enlarged meeting of the Political Bureau of the party's Central Committee on Thursday.In the meeting, Kim warned of self-complacency or a “relaxation" of anti-virus measures and urged those present to maintain the "maximum alert" against the coronavirus.While noting a recent resurgence of the virus in neighboring countries, Kim warned that premature easing of anti-virus measures will lead to an "unimaginable and irretrievable" crisis.The KCNA report on the meeting had no mention of inter-Korean relations.