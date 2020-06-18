Menu Content

Pres. Moon Calls for Active Spending to Boost Consumption

2020-07-03

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has called for active spending to stimulate domestic consumption and ride out the economic crisis from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The president made the call on Thursday attending a shopping event in Olympic Park in Seoul along with top officials including Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki. 

Moon said that saving was considered patriotism in the past, but now spending is an act of patriotism, noting the sluggishness both in exports and domestic consumption.

He said the government's coronavirus payouts significantly boosted consumption at first, but their effects have withered, and the nationwide sales event and a planned third extra budget will help rekindle spending. 

The president added that the country's economic growth this year will be the largest among members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.
