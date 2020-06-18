S. Korea Reports 63 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s daily COVID-19 cases have bounced back to over 60 for the first time in five days after clusters spread beyond the Seoul metropolitan area, Daejeon and Gwangju to Daegu.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) added 63 cases from the past 24 hours ending at 12 a.m. on Friday, lifting the tally to 12-thousand-967.Friday marked the first time since last Sunday that the number of daily infections reached over 60. Of the new cases, 52 were local infections while eleven were traced to overseas infections.Of the local infections, 29 were reported from the wider Seoul area, including 16 in Gyeonggi Province and 12 in the capital city.The city of Daegu in North Gyeongsang Province, which has been the hardest hit by COVID-19 in the country, reported ten new cases amid a cluster linked to an acting academy. It marks the first time for Daegu to see a cluster of infections since early April when the city’s virus situation stabilized.Meanwhile, no additional virus-related death was reported, leaving the death toll at 282.