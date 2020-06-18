Jongno District Bans Rallies Near Former Japanese Embassy

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul’s Jongno District has banned any type of massive gathering around the site of the former Japanese Embassy in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19.The decision effectively bans rallies by an advocacy group for victims of wartime sexual slavery and its opponents.The district office announced on Friday that all rallies at major sites under its jurisdiction will be banned until the government lowers its alert status on the coronavirus from the highest "serious" level.Weekly rallies have been held in front of the former Japanese Embassy for almost 30 years to demand justice for the South Korean women who were forced to serve as sex slaves for Japanese soldiers during the second World War.Conservative groups have recently taken over the spot, pushing the advocacy group to another nearby location.Violators of the latest measure will face maximum fines of three million won.