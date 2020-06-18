DP Floor Leader Dismisses Criticism over 'Parliamentary Dictatorship'

Photo : KBS News

The floor leader of the Democratic Party(DP) dismissed recent criticism over how the ruling party chose leaders of the National Assembly’s 18 standing committees, which critics have labelled “parliamentary dictatorship.”Speaking to KBS News 9 on Thursday, Kim Tae-nyeon said protecting people's lives is far more important, adding that it is the responsibility of the ruling party to swiftly implement the extra budget as the nation struggles from the COVID-19 pandemic.Kim said his party couldn't wait for the United Future Party(UFP) to get on board, after the main opposition camp rejected a draft version of an agreement at the last minute.Asked about a parliamentary investigation into corruption allegations against an advocacy group for victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery, which the UFP had previously demanded, Kim said his party will no longer accept it.On the Assembly's allotted selection of members of a panel that will recommend candidates for the head of a new agency to investigate corruption by high-ranking government officials, Kim said he will urge the UFP to comply with related laws.