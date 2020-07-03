S. Korea Adds New Rules to Social Distancing Guidelines

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea added new rules to its social distancing guidelines as clusters of COVID-19 infections continue to spread throughout the country.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Friday strongly advised that ceremonial events and job training programs be carried out online or in small groups.Academic forums should be held on and offline concurrently without offering group meals and promotional booths. Authorities also advised students against staying in school dormitories, while limiting such use to single-person rooms and restricting visitors.Passengers on buses and subways must keep their protective masks on while talking on mobile phones and people should wear masks before and after eating at restaurants.People should refrain from singing, talking loudly or eating at religious facilities and karaoke machines are banned from public bathhouses.