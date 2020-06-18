Family of Late Triathlete Filed Petition with Rights Watchdog Day before Death

Photo : YONHAP News

The family of Choi Suk-hyeon, a triathlete who took her own life after reportedly being abused by coaching staff and teammates, filed a petition with the country's human rights watchdog the day before her death.According to the National Human Rights Commission on Friday, the family's legal counsel filed the petition on June 25. Choi was found dead in her dorm in the southeastern city of Busan the following day.A commission representative said the Sports Ministry has formed a special investigation team to look into the case.Choi's family filed a similar petition in February against the head coach of her semi-pro club at Gyeongju City Hall, a team physiotherapist and two of her teammates, but withdrew it later to launch criminal action.In May, Gyeongju police forwarded Choi's case to prosecutors, recommending indictment on charges of assault and extortion. The Daegu District Prosecutors' Office has been investigating the case since then.Between 2015 and 2019, the 22-year-old athlete is alleged to have been forced to overeat or fast, assaulted and pressured to pay sums of cash.