Army Rejects Petition by Ex-NCO Forcibly Discharged after Gender Reassignment

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean Army rejected a petition to return to the military filed by a former noncommissioned officer, who was forcibly discharged after gender reassignment surgery.In a statement on Friday, the Army said the decision to discharge Byun Hee-soo was legitimate in accordance with medical examination standard and discharge procedures under the law.In January, the Army announced its decision, citing that the officer cannot continue military service due to mental and physical disabilities.The 22-year-old was serving at a base in northern Gyeonggi Province before going overseas last year for the operation.While Byun has expressed a desire to continue military service as a female soldier, a military medical team examined the soldier and declared her "handicapped," requiring the decision of authorities on a possible discharge.The former NCO, meanwhile, is expected to take administrative legal action, as she had previously said she would challenge the decision "to the end."