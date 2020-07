Photo : YONHAP News

The volume of transactions on domestic stock markets in the first half of 2020 has already exceeded the amount recorded for all of last year due to increased investments from individuals.According to a tally by the Korea Exchange, the transaction volume on the main KOSPI index and the secondary tech-heavy KOSDAQ topped two-point-29 quadrillion won as of July 2, which is point-three percent higher than last year's total amount.At this pace, observers predict this year's annual volume could set a new record. The current record of two-point-79 quadrillion won was set in 2018.Investments by individual investors account for nearly 73 percent of this year's transaction volume so far, a sharp increase from 64-point-eight percent last year.