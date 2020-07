Photo : KBS News

President Moon Jae-in on Friday held a telephone summit with Argentine President Alberto Fernandez and discussed bilateral cooperation, including responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.Deputy Presidential Spokesperson Yoon Jae-kwan said in a statement that Moon thanked the Argentine government for waivering South Korean businesspeople from virus-induced entry restrictions.Moon also asked for the Argentine leader’s continued interest and support on the matter.Fernandez said South Korea set a global example with its swift and transparent response to the pandemic and also thanked Seoul for providing 200-thousand U.S. dollars worth of quarantine supplies.Fernandez also promised to continue his support for the South Korean community in his country.