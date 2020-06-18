N. Korea Says It Has No Interest in Kim-Trump Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has brushed off prospects of a North-U.S. summit before the November U.S. presidential election.In a statement Saturday carried by the Korean Central News Agency, the North's First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui said there is no need to sit down with U.S. officials as they regard dialogue with North Korea only as a tool to address their domestic political crisis.Choe balked at the idea of a summit which she said completely disregards the current sensitive times when the slightest misjudgment could bring about fatal, irrevocable consequences.Choe said there will be no adjustments or changes to North Korean policy due to external factors such as another country's domestic politics.Her remark implies a North-U.S. summit timed to help Trump's reelection bid will not happen.