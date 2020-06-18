South Jeolla Province Upgrades Social Distancing to Level 2

Photo : KBS News

The South Jeolla provincial government has decided to upgrade its social distancing to level two amid continued outbreaks of coronavirus cases in the region.South Jeolla Governor Kim Yung-rok announced the decision on Sunday in a virtual press briefing, saying that the province will implement the upgraded social distancing regulation from Monday.The governor cited that the virus is spreading at an alarming pace in the capital region, Chungcheong and North Jeolla provinces, and now Gwangju and South Jeolla.The nation recently classified social distancing in three stages according to the severity of COVID-19 infections.As the provincial government upgraded the phase-one social distancing level by one notch, all indoor events with 50 or more people and outdoor events with 100 or more people will be banned.People are required to wear masks on public transit, at restaurants and coffee shops.Visits to nursery homes for the elderly will be banned and facilities operated by the local government and public agencies will also be closed.