Top Prosecutor to Receive Report on Discussions of Justice Minister’s Order

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl will receive a report on Monday on the results of senior prosecutors' discussions on how to respond to Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae's exercise of her authority to command an investigation.Senior prosecutors held marathon meetings on Friday, a day after Minister Choo ordered the top prosecutor to suspend the convening of an expert advisory panel. The panel was to review the validity of a case on suspected collusion between a journalist and a prosecutor deemed close to Yoon.The minister also called on the investigation team in charge of the case at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office to carry out its probe independently without the intervention of the top prosecutor.In the Friday meetings, the directors of prosecutors' offices nationwide reportedly had no objection to Choo's order to suspend the convening of an expert advisory panel.However, many are said to have claimed that Choo's granting of more independence to the initial probe team could be in violation of the prosecutors' office act by depriving the top prosecutor of his authority to command investigations.Yoon is expected to issue his position on Choo's exercise of authority after reviewing the report on the results of the Friday discussions.