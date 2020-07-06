S. Korea to Keep Current Social Distancing Stage amid Sporadic Clusters

Photo : YONHAP News

Amid sporadic COVID-19 clusters outside the Seoul metropolitan area, health authorities on Sunday decided to maintain the current social distancing level nationwide.Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said on Sunday in a press briefing that the current coronavirus situation is "severe" in the current Level 1 stage, but it's not yet time to heighten social distancing on a national level.Park said that it's more effective for local governments to adjust the level depending on their specific situations rather than the central government applying a unified level across the country.Gwangju City and South Jeolla Province recently upgraded the level by one notch to Level 2 as the number of COVID-19 cases sharply increased.The health minister said that infections have been reported at small-scale facilities and meetings, which are hard for health authorities to manage, while the speed of infections is slightly fast in South Jeolla Province.