S. Korea to Conduct COVID-19 Tests on All Arrivals at Ports

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting on Monday, South Korea will conduct coronavirus tests on all the people who disembark vessels arriving at local ports under strengthened port regulations.Health authorities said they will carry out the tests along with the ministries of justice and oceans, adding foreigners who disembark vessels will be placed under quarantine at facilities from next Monday.Under the move, crew members who disembark for rotation will be required to get tested, with Korean nationals subject to self-quarantine at home for 14 days. Foreigners will also be placed under quarantine at facilities for two weeks, but will be allowed to leave the country if they test negative for the virus.To handle the increased tests at ports, authorities will raise the number of testing facilities from the current three to eleven.The toughened regulations come after more than a dozen people tested positive for the virus on two Russia-flagged cargo ships that entered the southeastern port city of Busan last month.