Foreign Travelers to S. Korea Plunge in May

Photo : YONHAP News

Tourist arrivals in South Korea plunged nearly 100 percent in May due to global travel restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.According to data by the state-run Korea Tourism Organization(KTO) on Monday, over 30-thousand people entered the country via airports and ports in the month, just six-thousand-111 of whom were foreign tourists. The figure marked a decrease of 99-point-five percent from a year earlier.The number of Chinese travelers, which usually reached hundreds of thousands a month, plummeted to below 200 in May, while the figure for Japanese tourists slipped to below 100.In particular, the number of foreign tourists was less than half the number of crew members of flights and ships who arrived in the country in May.The sharp drop is attributed to strict entry restrictions and measures that place travelers under quarantine for two weeks after arrival.