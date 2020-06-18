Unification Minister Nominee: Inter-Korean Dialogue Must Continue

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Minister-nominee Lee In-young has stressed that dialogue between the two Koreas and between North Korea and the U.S. must continue under any circumstance.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) lawmaker made the remark to reporters on Monday when asked to comment on the North dismissing the possibility of a third summit with the U.S. taking place before the U.S. presidential election in November. Monday marked his first day of work at the Office of the South-North Dialogue as a unification minister-nominee.On the issue of a South Korea-U.S. working group which Pyongyang has continuously expressed discontent over, Lee said he believes there is a need to distinguish what tasks Seoul should handle through the working group and what tasks it can tackle on its own.His remarks suggest that he believes North Korea sanctions should be dealt with at the working-group while inter-Korean matters unrelated to sanctions, including individual tours to the North, should be pursued independently.