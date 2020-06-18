Menu Content

Ex-Teammates of Late Triathlete Support Abuse Claims

Write: 2020-07-06 13:04:21Update: 2020-07-06 13:11:03

Former teammates of Choi Suk-hyeon, a triathlete who took her own life last month after reportedly being abused by coaching staff and teammates, supported her allegations, claiming they are also victims of abuse.

At a press conference on Monday, the two triathletes, who competed with Choi in a semi-pro club at Gyeongju City Hall before leaving for other teams, said they were assaulted at least ten days a month.

Aside from the team coach and physiotherapist, who allegedly assaulted Choi and forced her to overeat or fast, her ex-teammates said the captain physically and verbally assaulted the athletes and alienated Choi, claiming she was mentally unstable.

They claimed the captain also checked their mobile chat conversations after they had gone to sleep.

The physiotherapist is accused of molesting the athletes while claiming he was treating them and threatening to drive Choi to suicide.
