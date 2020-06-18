S. Korea Takes Cautious Stance on Airborne COVID-19 Transmission

Photo : YONHAP News

Authorities in South Korea took a cautious stance regarding recent claims by more than 200 scientists in over 30 countries that COVID-19 may spread via airborne transmission.Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip said on Monday that there's a need for further review and evidence before concluding whether the virus is airborne.According to The New York Times(NYT), 239 scientists in 32 countries recently outlined evidence to the World Health Organization(WHO), showing that the virus in aerosol particles can infect people.The WHO has long held that the virus is spread primarily by large respiratory droplets that, once expelled by infected people in coughs and sneezes, fall quickly to the floor.The vice minister said health authorities continue to regularly discuss such possibilities and check on the quarantine system.