Head Coach, Teammates Deny Claims of Abuse against Late Triathlete

Photo : YONHAP News

The head coach and two teammates of Choi Suk-hyeon, a triathlete who took her own life last month after reportedly enduring years of abuse from them, denied the claims.Appearing before a parliamentary hearing on Monday, Kim Gyu-bong, head coach for a semi-pro club at Gyeongju City Hall, said he never assaulted Choi, but acknowledged his shortcomings in not being aware of the abuse.When grilled by lawmakers on how he responded when Choi was allegedly being assaulted, the coach said he had tried to stop the physiotherapist, who is also facing similar allegations.Another athlete on the team, who earlier in the day was accused by former teammates of physical and verbal assault, also denied her involvement.Asked if they had any intention of apologizing to the late athlete, the coach and teammate repeatedly said they would faithfully cooperate with the police investigating the abuse allegations.