Chief Prosecutor to Decide on Minister's Command Authority over Collusion Case

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl reportedly began to deliberate on discussions among senior prosecutors regarding Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae's exercise of command authority over an ongoing collusion case.According to the Supreme Prosecutors' Office on Monday, contents of Friday's discussions were reported to Yoon earlier in the day.Last Thursday, the minister ordered Yoon to suspend an expert advisory panel to determine the validity of the initial probe into the case and to stop interfering as it was being handled by the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office.The case has garnered much attention, involving a local cable television reporter and a high-ranking prosecutor close to Yoon.Many of the participants in Friday's meetings reportedly considered that Choo's call for the investigating team's autonomy could infringe on the chief prosecutor's command authority.After reviewing the senior prosecutors' opinions, the chief prosecutor is soon expected to decide whether to accept the minister's command authority.