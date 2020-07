Photo : YONHAP News

Police are investigating allegations that an emergency patient inside an ambulance died after a taxi blocked the way.In a briefing on Monday, Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency Commissioner Lee Yong-pyo said the cab driver has already been booked on charges of obstruction of business. However, officers are looking into whether the driver may have violated other laws including homicide by willful negligence.Lee said the taxi driver, the ambulance driver and the patient's family who rode in the ambulance have all been questioned and police also received a statement from the hospital where the patient died.A petition appealing for the cab driver's punishment first appeared on the presidential petition website on Friday and has since drawn support from 560-thousand citizens.