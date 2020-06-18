Gov't Assures Plague is Treatable after Confirmed Case in China

Photo : YONHAP News

Following a confirmed case of the bubonic plague in China, the South Korean government said it is a treatable disease and can be sufficiently handled by the country's quarantine system.Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip said Monday in a regular briefing there is currently a cure for the plague as well as treatment and established protocols. He added that officials were monitoring around the clock the occurrences of various infectious diseases worldwide.At present, an automated system is operating to alert Korean authorities to take measures at border checkpoints when cases of the plague are reported abroad.Senior Health Ministry official Yoon Tae-ho said the plague can be treated with antibiotics these days, and that it frequently breaks out in regions with poor sanitation and inadequate water and sewage systems, assuring the public here that Korea is well off in these areas.Authorities in China have stepped up precautions after a city in the Inner Mongolia autonomous region confirmed one case of the bubonic plague also known from history as the "black death."