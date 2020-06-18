Moon Stresses Real Estate Policy as Priority Task

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in said Monday that real estate policy is currently the top priority when it comes to the public's livelihood.Chairing a weekly meeting with his top aides, Moon said the government will do its best to suppress speculative real estate investments at a time when interest rates are at a record low and the abundance of liquidity is at an all time high globally.He vowed to pursue policies that protect actual demand - people who really need to buy homes - and also stabilize housing supply and prices for young people and the working class.President Moon also called for the cooperation of lawmakers through swift legislation to support real estate measures the administration has been pursuing since last year. He added that more will be introduced in the coming days.He also urged the National Assembly to follow through on its part in launching a new exclusive agency tasked with investigating crimes committed by senior public officials. Moon made an official written request for lawmakers to speed up the process of recommending a candidate to head the agency.The president also expressed relief that the third extra budget was approved in parliament during the June extra session, and called for the swift execution of the funds. He urged rival parties to cooperate and not to neglect the public's demands.