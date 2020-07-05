Biegun Set to Visit S. Korea amid Stalled Talks with N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The top U.S. envoy for North Korea will visit South Korea on Tuesday amid stalled nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang.The U.S. State Department said on Monday in a press release that Deputy Secretary of State and Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun will travel to Seoul and Tokyo from Tuesday to Friday.The department said Biegun will meet with officials in South Korea and Japan to continue close allied cooperation on a range of bilateral and global issues. This includes further strengthening coordination on the "final, fully verified denuclearization” of North Korea.Seoul's Foreign Ministry said Biegun will arrive at Osan Air Base south of Seoul on Tuesday afternoon for a three-day visit.The deputy secretary will meet with Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha on Wednesday morning before meeting with his South Korean counterpart Cho Sei-young.The ministry said Biegun and Cho will discuss major pending issues between the two nations to further deepen bilateral ties and exchange views on regional and global issues.During the three-day trip, Biegun will also reportedly meet with Seoul's nuclear envoy, Lee Do-hoon, and new national security adviser Suh Hoon.