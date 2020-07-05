Pompeo Welcomes Britain's Sanctions on N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday welcomed Britain's new sanctions against human rights offenders including North Korean organizations.Pompeo said in a statement that the U.S. commends the U.K.'s continued global leadership on the promotion and protection of human rights. He continued that the U.K. Global Human Rights sanctions regime will give the country a powerful new tool to promote accountability on a global scale.The secretary said the U.S. will continue to seek out additional allies and partners to jointly leverage all tools at its disposal to deny access to the U.S. and international financial systems to all those who engage in serious human rights abuses.The statement comes as U.S. top nuclear envoy Stephen Biegun is set to arrive in South Korea amid stalled negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang.The British government announced earlier on Monday that it is imposing sanctions on 49 individuals and organizations in countries such as Russia, Saudi Arabia, Myanmar and North Korea over "notorious human rights violations."In North Korea, it targeted the Ministry of State Security Bureau and the Ministry of People's Security Correctional Bureau for their involvement in running prison camps.