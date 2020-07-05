ITC Favors Medytox over Daewoong in Trade Secret Dispute

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. International Trade Commission(ITC) has sided with South Korean drugmaker Medytox in a trade dispute with local rival Daewoong Pharmaceutical.According to Daewoong on Tuesday, an administrative law judge at the ITC ruled on Monday that Daewoong stole Medytox's trade secrets related to the bacterial strain for Medytox's botulinum neurotoxin products.In the preliminary verdict, the judge advised the ITC to ban imports of Daewoong’s products to the United States for the next ten yearsDaewoong said the ITC's decision is a non-binding advisory and the final ruling will be delivered in November, adding it will soon take legal steps to protest the preliminary verdict.In January last year, Medytox, Korea's largest maker of botulinum toxin, filed a complaint with the ITC, claiming that Daewoong stole trade secrets related to the strain.