WHO Reviewing Report on Possible Airborne Transmission of COVID-19

The World Health Organization(WHO) is reportedly reviewing a report from over 200 scientists, urging it to update guidance on COVID-19, supported by evidence the virus can spread through airborne transmission.WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic told Reuters on Monday that the agency is reviewing the contents with technical experts.In an open letter to the WHO, also published in the Clinical Infectious Diseases journal, 239 scientists in 32 countries warned that the virus in aerosol particles can infect people.The WHO has long held that the virus is spread primarily by large respiratory droplets that, once expelled by infected people in coughs and sneezes, fall quickly to the floor.Reuters said any change in the WHO's assessment could affect its current advice on keeping one-meter physical distance.Earlier on Monday, South Korea's Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip said there's a need for further review and evidence before concluding whether the virus is airborne.